$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $158,770,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,695. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

