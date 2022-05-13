1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock remained flat at $$5.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 697,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,291. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

