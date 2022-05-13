1stdibs.Com (DIBS) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com Competitors -9.40% -29.19% -5.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com Competitors 304 1278 3377 64 2.64

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.68%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 75.54%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.67 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $829.21 million -4.02

1stdibs.Com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

1stdibs.Com competitors beat 1stdibs.Com on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

