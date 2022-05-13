$194.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $194.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $713.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LNN stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.52. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,373,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

