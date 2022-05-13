$173.60 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will report $173.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.10 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $167.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $704.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.20 million to $706.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $763.60 million, with estimates ranging from $757.20 million to $770.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

NYSE:BOH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,809. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

