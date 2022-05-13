16,316 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,730,000 after acquiring an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,167. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. The company has a market cap of $189.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.