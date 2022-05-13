14,777 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

