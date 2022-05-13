139 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 727,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.71. 130,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.