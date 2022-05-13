13,417 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,585. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.60 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.