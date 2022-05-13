$128.51 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will post $135.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.32 million. Celsius reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $565.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $606.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $806.63 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $902.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 2,308,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,909. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 95.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 188,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.