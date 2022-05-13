12,246 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE SO traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $73.22. 159,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,957. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

