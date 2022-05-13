-$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will report ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 353.18% and a negative net margin of 209.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on URGN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 10,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,435. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

