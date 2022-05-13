-$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will report ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 353.18% and a negative net margin of 209.30%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 10,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,435. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
