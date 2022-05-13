$1.28 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.31. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,737. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

