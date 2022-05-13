$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $913.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

NYSE ELY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. 3,459,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

