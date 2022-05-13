$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Pentair posted sales of $941.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 89.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $6,841,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 24,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. Pentair has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.