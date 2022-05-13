$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
