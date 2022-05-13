$0.78 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $74.44. 723,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,117,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

