$0.77 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 230,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

