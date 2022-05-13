-$0.67 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.76). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

PHAS stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

