$0.54 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. Employers reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

EIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

EIG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 147,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,972. Employers has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.