$0.49 EPS Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.43. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

