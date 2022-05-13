$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NVST stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 14,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Envista has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,564,998. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

