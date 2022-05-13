$0.25 EPS Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

PSTL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.16. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,145. The company has a market cap of $284.40 million, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

