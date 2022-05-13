-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 1,033,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

