-$0.16 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.