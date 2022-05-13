-$0.16 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

