-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CEL-SCI’s earnings. CEL-SCI reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEL-SCI.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CVM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.17. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

