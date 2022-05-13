$0.12 EPS Expected for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.19. Liberty Energy posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. Afton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,781,000 after buying an additional 107,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 42,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,204. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

