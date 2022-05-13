-$0.11 EPS Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,550. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.26. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

