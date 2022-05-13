-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

