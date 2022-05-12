ZUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $581,523.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00555051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.06 or 2.01055252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.15 or 0.07102350 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.