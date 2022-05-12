Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 66020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 31.39 and a quick ratio of 30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Get Zimtu Capital alerts:

About Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.