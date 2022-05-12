ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,885. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 115.23%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.