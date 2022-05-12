Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.26 and last traded at $93.26. 97,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,068,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,972. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,938,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

