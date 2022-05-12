Zelman & Associates Upgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to “Buy”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

