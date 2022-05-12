Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TILE opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $783.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

