Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.