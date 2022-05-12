Zacks Investment Research Lowers UserTesting (NYSE:USER) to Hold

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

USER stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 667,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,414 in the last 90 days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

