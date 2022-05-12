Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

EDU stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 159,673 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.