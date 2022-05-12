Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

AJX opened at $9.22 on Monday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

