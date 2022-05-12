Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Hold

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UMH. B. Riley decreased their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 105.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 65.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.