Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) to Hold

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

NASDAQ XCUR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481,800. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 898.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

