Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alight (NYSE:ALIT) to Sell

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alight Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight Inc., formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 529,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,829,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

