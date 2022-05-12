Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alight (NYSE:ALIT) to Sell

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alight Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight Inc., formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,829,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alight (ALIT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.