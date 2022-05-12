Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $164.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.70 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $689.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.60 million to $692.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $843.51 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $853.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,140,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 1,058,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,131. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

