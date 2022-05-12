Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.48. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,722,938.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,305,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 138.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,481. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.28.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.