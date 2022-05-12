Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $7.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.75. Pool posted earnings of $6.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $18.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $19.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $21.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $16.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,392. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.74. Pool has a 52 week low of $380.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

