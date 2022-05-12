Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will announce $759.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $799.60 million and the lowest is $739.80 million. MarineMax reported sales of $666.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 386,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $913.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

