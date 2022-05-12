Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. ITT posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,095,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 708,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,356. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

