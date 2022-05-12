Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $420.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.13 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of HLI traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 308,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

