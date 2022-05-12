Zacks: Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,825. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.56. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.