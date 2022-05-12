Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the lowest is $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $20.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $22.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $465,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,992. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

